Sirp – lõikeriist ja kultuurileht

VÕI HOOPIS VASAR: Teatavasti algas skandaal ajalehe Sirp ümber palju enne, kui Langi ministriportfelli asukohaks sai

Tikuks, mis süütas kultuurimaja, osutus läbikukkunud konkurss Sirbi peatoimetaja kohale. Ja läbikukkunuks kuulutati see erilisi seletusi andmata. Imelik. KesKus palus kolmelt peatoimetajakandidaadilt – Ivo Rullilt, Ülo Mattheuselt ja Andres Ammaselt – seletusi nende visiooni kohta, milline võiks olla Sirp. Vastas paraku ainult kaks kolmandikku peatoimetajaks pürginuist, Rull ja Mattheus. Ent miks konkurss üldse läbikukkunuks kuulutati? KesKus usub, et kõik kandidaadid olid piisavalt tugevad ning oleks võinud vabalt kultuurilehte vedada. Samas ei olegi võimalik järgnenut hinnata enne, kui me ei tea, mida kandidaadid konkursil rääkisid. Nüüd on võimalus vaadata ja mõelda, kas järgnenud pahandus oli tahtlik ja arvestatud või tulenes puhtast rumalusest. Ja ehk saab nii anda hinde ka konkursile: oli see üldse adekvaatne või jahiti algusest peale muud tulemust ning kandidaadid suunati võistlusrajale lihtsalt suitsukatteks, samal ajal, kui kohtunike seas käis juba kibe sahmerdamine n-ö soovitud lõpptulemusega? Sirbi peatoimetaja kandidaat Ivo Rull: Kõikidest rulliti üle Proloog Olen viimased 18 aastat tegutsenud suhtekorraldajana, neist 16 omaenda firmas. Põhimõtteliselt võiksin veel 18 aastat PR-valdkonnas jätkata, et siis pensioneeruda. Aga tahaksin oma aktiivsel eluperioodil teha veel muudki, sest elukogemusi ja teadmisi on kogunenud piisavalt. Möödunud suvel väljakuulutatud konkurss Sirbi peatoimetaja kohale ärgitas. Teadsin, et konkurss võib osutuda formaalseks. Aga mul polnud kandideerides midagi kaotada. Olen lõpetanud Tartu Ülikooli ajakirjanduse erialal ning õpingute ajal soovisin saada kultuuriajakirjanikuks. Töötasin 1990. aastal Sirbi Tartu-korrespondendina ning avaldasin toona kirjandus- ja teatrikriitikat erinevates väljaannetes (Edasi, Vikerkaar, Pikker jt). Siis aga siirdusin Eesti taasiseseisvumisprotsessis hoopis poliitikasse. Sirbi peatoimetajaks kandideerijad pidid 6. septembriks esitama SA-le Kultuurileht ajalehe tegevusplaani, etteantud maht oli 3600 tähemärki. Allpool minu nägemus muutmata kujul. Ajalehe Sirp tegevusplaan Inimesed Ajalehe sisu määravad toimetajad. Sirbi toimetus koosneb valdavalt professionaalsetest rubriigitoimetajatest, uuel peatoimetajal toimetuse koosseisu kohe muuta pole vaja. Ilmselt on vajalik üle vaadata senine toimetusesisene töökorraldus. Vajadusel tuleb kaasata uusi tegijaid. Sirbi peatoimetaja ei pea end kehtestama leheveergudel iganädalase kolumniga. Lehes peaksid kommentaare avaldama kõik rubriigitoimetajad. Tuleb kaasata erineva tausta ning hoiakuga väliseid püsikolumniste. Paberleht Paberleht on täna stagnatsioonis. Selle õigustuseks öeldakse „oleme sõnakeskne leht“. Sirp peab jääma truuks pikematele, analüütilistele ning sageli vaid suhteliselt kitsa kultuurivaldkonna esindajatele mõeldud tekstidele. Mis aga ei tähenda, et need tekstid ei võiks olla paremini liigendatud ja toimetatud. Sirp tuleb muuta žanriliselt murda kujunenud rutiini (üks või kaks artiklit lühiküljel). Ka pikemaid akadeemilisi käsitlusi saab atraktiivsemalt serveerida. Sirpi tuleb pikemate teoreetiliste arutelude kõrvale tuua loojate subjektiivseid ja emotsionaalseid lühikommentaare. Rohkem peaks ilmuma tegijate publitsistlikke portreid, ekspertide väitlusi konkreetsetel teemadel jmt. Viimastel aastatel pole Sirp vedanud ulatuslikumat poleemikat kultuuri erinevate arengute üle. Lehes napib ka lugejahuvi paeluvaid repliike, vastulauseid, parodeerivaid või humoristlikke peegeldusi. Peatoimetajana näen vajadust koostöös olemasoleva toimetusega uuendada Sirbi ülesehitust. Keskseks jääva sõna saab panna mõjusamalt kajama nii paberil kui veebis. Kuna Sirbile on lubatud uut kujundust, ei pea seda teemat pikemalt käsitlema. Küll peab Sirp olema järgneval viiel aastal valmis kujunduslikult taas uuenema. Veeb Sirp tuleb veebis muuta senisest audiovisuaalsemaks (fotogaleriid, videomaterjalid, uue meedia lahendused jmt). Veebimaterjalide kommenteerimisel on mõistlik võimaldada oma nime või pseudonüümide kasutamist, nõudes viimasel juhul toimetuse jaoks kommentaatori ID-kaardiga autentimist. Kommentaariumi tuleb reaalajas modereerida ning toimetada. Veebimaterjalid tuleb majanduslikel kaalutlustel teha täies mahus kättesaadavaks vaid paberlehe

tellijatele. Ülejäänutele on täismahus artiklid tasulised, võimalusega tasuda e- või m-maksetega. Koostöö Ajaleht Sirp peab kuuluma Ajalehtede Liitu, olemaks võrdväärne partner eesti meedia arengute kujundamisel. Koostöös Tartu Ülikooli ajakirjanduse, kommunikatsiooni ja infoteaduste instituudiga ning Tallinna Ülikooli kommunikatsiooni instituudiga tuleb sihipäraselt kujundada nii uute autorite ringi kui toimetuse koosseisu (praktikakohad, stipendiumid, erikursused, auhinnad jm). Sirp peab hoidma poliitiliselt neutraalset põhijoont ning omama konstruktiivseid suhteid kõikide kultuurielu kureerivate institutsioonidega (Riigikogu kultuurikomisjon,

Kultuuriministeerium, Kultuurkapital, erinevad sihtasutused jt). Koostöös SA-ga Kultuurileht peaks Sirbi toimetus aktiivsemalt osalema ajalehe erinevates turundusprojektides (lugejaskonnale suunatud üritused, erinevad koostööprojektid rahvuslike ning riiklike kultuuriorganisatsioonidega). Sõltumatus Sirbi peatoimetajana ei osale ma aktiivselt poliitikas, ei astu ühegi erakonna liikmeks ega kandideeri parlamenti või volikokku. Mis ei tähenda poliitiliselt teravate tekstide avaldamata jätmist. Pean esmatähtsaks tasakaalustatud foorumi pakkumist kõikidele maailmavaatelistele ning koolkondlikele seisukohtadele. Sirp peab olema vaba varjatud reklaamist ning kildkondlikest eelistustest. Viie aasta visioon Loen oma töö hästi tehtuks, kui viie aasta pärast on Sirp nii paberil kui veebis meie ajakirjanduse kvaliteedi mõõdupuu. Kui Sirbis avaldamine on auasi igale autorile, kui Sirpi tsiteeritakse, kui Sirpi oodatakse ning respekteeritakse. Eeldan, et selle protsessi käigus tänane lugejaskond kasvab ning toimetus nooreneb. Epiloog Oktoobris märkasin heameelega, et mõned selles visioonis sõnastatud mõtetest hakkasid lehes juba realiseeruma. Alles 1. novembril toimunud ainsal kohtumisel valikukomisjoniga (Urmas Klaas, Piret Saluri, Krista Aru, Peeter Urbla, Maria Arusoo, Marje Lohuaru ja Toomas Väljataga) rääkisin pikemalt Sirbi rollist kultuuridebati eestvedajana. Paar tundi hiljem tuli uudis konkursi läbikukkunuks tunnistamisest. Otsustasin teemat avalikult mitte kommenteerida (nagu olin pidanud vajalikuks tagasi tõrjuda kõik ajakirjanike küsimused enne konkursikomisjoniga vahetut kohtumist). Eneseirooniliselt resümeerisin, et kuna kõikidest kandidaatidest rulliti üle, siis mina võiksin justnagu rahul olla. Ent paar nädalat hiljem tulnud uudis Kaur Kenderi määramisest Sirbi peatoimetaja kt-ks sundis mind antud teemal siiski avalikke kommentaare jagama. Kindlasti on otsene vastutus Sirbi ümber lahvatanud skandaalis minister Rein Langil, SA Kultuurleht nõukogu esimees Urmas Klaasil ja juhataja Toomas Väljatagal. Ent sellel „troikal“ olnuks hoopis keerulisem oma skeeme rakendada, kui lahkunud peatoimetaja oleks möödunud hilissuvel eraldanud Sirbis kõikidele kandidaatidele võrdselt leheruumi oma platvormide avalikuks tutvustamiseks. Leian, et uue Sirbi peatoimetaja konkursil tuleb enne lõplikku otsustamist: *avaldada kõikide kandidaatide nägemused nii Sirbi paberlehes kui online’is; *korraldada kõikide kandidaatidega pikemad online-intervjuud; *korraldada ERR-i kanalites (ETV2, Vikerraadio, err.ee) kandidaatide vahel avalik debatt.

Alles pärast platvormide avalikku esitamist peaks konkursi komisjon otseselt intervjueerima kandidaate eraldi. Ning selles komisjonis võiks olla rohkem nii akadeemilist kui praktilist ajakirjanduskogemust omavaid inimesi. Välja Viimastel aastatel pole Sirp vedanud ulatuslikumat poleemikat kultuuri erinevate arengute üle. Sirbi peatoimetaja kandidaat Ülo Mattheus: Minu teostamata jäänud kava Sirbi peatoimetajaks kandideerides teadsin juba ette, et minu kandidatuur ei sobi ei kultuuriminister Rein Langile ega ka SA Kultuurileht nõukogu ja Riigikogu kultuurikomisjoni esimehele Urmas Klaasile. Ei sobi nende poliitilise sõnumiga artiklite pärast, mida olen ajalehtedes avaldanud. Tean, et nende eestvedamisel on minu personaalküsimus olnud arutusel ka Riigikogu Reformierakonna fraktsioonis. Lootsin siiski, et valikukomisjon suudab olla sõltumatu ega lase end poliitilise tasandi poolt manipuleerida. Eksisin. Poliitikakauged komisjoni liikmed lihtsalt ei pruugi aru saada, mis mängu nendega mängitakse. Paraku lõppes avaliku konkursi boikoteerimine ministri ja kultuurikomisjoni esimehe poolt fiaskoga nii neile endile kui ka nende poolt valitud peatoimetajale Kaur Kenderile. Urmas Klaas aga tõestas veenvalt oma võhiklikkust ja poliitilist angažeeritust. Lisaks on Reformierakonna maine saanud rohkem kannatada, kui mina või Kaarel Tarand oleks eales suutnud seda oma artiklitega korda saata. Ma ei hakka siin arvustama Reformierakonna kultuuripoliitikat, mis juba oma liberaalselt olemuselt ei vasta toetustele tugineva kultuurisüsteemi vajadustele, vaid eeskätt on mind häirinud see viis, kuidas mitmed Reformierakonna juhtivpoliitikud on poliitikat teostanud. Minu Sirbi tegevuskava ei sisaldanud endas radikaalset hävitustööd nagu see ZA/UMi meeskonnal välja kukkus – säuh sirbiga ja plats puhtaks, ilma et asemele oleks anda õieti midagi muud kui vaid kiire egotripp, varastatud käsikirja arvustus ja senise toimetuse sahtlipõhja jäänud lood. Nii lihtsalt ei toimita ühe ajakirjandusväljaandega. Selleks, et mitte kaotada oma väljakujunenud lugejaskonda, viiakse muutused üldjuhul läbi sammhaaval, nii et need jäävad peaaegu märkamatuks ja lõpptulemus ilmutab end alles kuskil pikas perspektiivis. Kui ka tahetakse teoks teha järsemat suunamuutust, valmistatakse lugejaid selleks pikalt ette, et see ei tabaks neid šokina nagu välk selgest taevast. Muutusi põhjendatakse ja marineeritakse senikaua, kuni lugeja nendega kohaneb ja on valmis neid vastu võtma. Šokiteraapia viib üldjuhul lugejate kaotuseni, sest see lihtsalt pole enam see leht, millega ollakse harjunud. Sirbi asemel ei saa hakata tegema ZA/UMi vennaskonna blogi või Õhtulehte. Mõistlikum on asutada uus väljaanne ja kujundada sellele oma uus lugejaskond. Minu Sirbi programm kujutas endast rahulikku üleminekut suuremale ajakirjanduslikkusele, kultuuri prestiiži tõstmisele, kultuuri mõtestamisele ja seniselt järelreageerivalt suunalt (kus domineerivad juba toimunud sündmuste arvustused) rohkem eelreageerivale suunale, kus Sirp käsitleb sündmusi ette või reaalajas, olles kohal tänases päevas ja ruumis.

Minu mõte oli tuua kultuur lehes esiplaanile ja vastavalt ka täita lehe esiküljed kultuuriga, tehes kultuurist dominandi ja liigutades ühiskonna rubriigi veidi tahapoole. Sest lõpuks on Sirp eeskätt kultuurileht. Sirbi ilmumine peaks olema juba ise kultuurisündmus. Nädala kultuuriline manifest. Olen seisukohal, et Sirp on olnud liiga järelreageeriv ja toimetajakeskne, kus valdkonna toimetaja (kes on küll oma ala asjatundja, aga mitte ajakirjanik) on keskendunud eeskätt kaastööde tellimisele. Samas võiks või koguni peaks toimetaja omama ka ajakirjaniku kvalifikatsiooni ja olema võimeline ka ise tootma heal tasemel ajakirjanduslikku materjali – intervjuusid, ülevaateid jms. Ka peaks valdkonna toimetaja olema kultuuri mõtestaja, ideede suunaja. See tähendab, et toimetaja räägib oma valdkonnas aktiivselt kaasa, kirjutab valdkonda käsitlevaid ülevaateid ja kommentaare. Samuti peaks toimetaja olema kursis sellega, mis leiab aset mujal maailmas ning vahendama ka seal toimuvat. Võib-olla on see mission impossible. Kuid niisugune mu taotlus oli. See eeldanuks mõistagi ka olemasolevate toimetajate koolitamist ajakirjanduslikul suunal või ka uute andekate kultuuriajakirjanike palkamist. Kuid seda mitte ühe ropsuga, vaid mingis ajaperspektiivis. Kindlasti eeldanuks see ka lehes töötavate inimeste paremat motiveerimist. Sama oluliseks pean ma ka Sirbi kujundust ja visuaalset materjali. Tundub, et Sirbi suure fotograafi Kalju Suurega on surnud ka Sirbi fotokunst. Sirbis puudub fotoajakirjandus. Hääbunud on Sirbi visuaalset kultuurimälu loov ja talletav funktsioon. Kes iganes lööb lehe kunagi aastakümnete pärast lahti, näeb seal küll igavaid tekstivälju, kuid mitte häid fotosid. See leht ei kõneta meid, lehe kultuurimälu on kustunud.

See tähendab, et Sirbil peab olema oma fotograaf. Kultuuri prestiiži tõstmiseks pidasin ma oluliseks Sirbi aastakonverentsi ellukutsumist, et Sirbi autorite, loomeliitude ja avalikkusega vähemalt kord aastas läbi arutada, kuhu liigutakse ja kuhu on jõutud ning milline on kultuuri roll ja mõte antud ajahetkel. Sirp kultuuri vahendajana peab olema rohkem ühiskonna pildil. Aastakonverents lisaks lehele prestiiži, integreeriks seeläbi uusi autoreid ja loodetavasti suurendaks ka lehe lugejate arvu. Samuti pidasin ma vajalikus Sirbi online-keskkonna arendamist. Sirpi pikemas perspektiivis vaadates ei saa mööda minna trükiajakirjanduse üldistest arengusuundadest, kus nii päeva- kui ka nädalalehed on üha rohkem keskendunud just võrguväljaannetele. Ühelt poolt suurendab see lugejate hulka ja muudab väljaande mitmekülgsemaks, kuid teiselt poolt kasvatab see ka lugejakontakte, mis on atraktiivne reklaami tellijaile ja parandab Sirbi majandustegevuse näitajaid.

Võrguväljaanne peaks ühelt poolt vahendama kõike seda, mida Sirp toodab, kuid samas pakkuma ka kultuuriinfot ja reklaami, neid omavahel integreerides, nii et üritust valides oleks võimalik lugeda selle kohta ka arvustust. Kultuuriinfo niši on tänaseks hõivanud Postimehe Kultuurikava.ee, ja siin on Sirp ühe olulise võimaluse lihtsalt kasutamata jätnud. Sirbi puhul oleks mõeldav ka ühtse kultuuriportaali väljaarendamine näiteks koostöös Eesti Instituudi Kultuuriinfo portaaliga. Samuti võiks kaaluda Sirbi oma digitooteid – Sirbi digitaalseid aastaväljaandeid või ka valdkonnaartiklite digitaalseid kogumikke, kuhu oleks koondatud mingi ajaperioodi artiklite paremik. See oleks tänuväärne materjal nii valdkonna teadlastele, kriitikutele kui ka asjahuvilistele ja võimaldaks ajalehele lisatulu. Need on suunad, millele on osutanud ka teised ajakirjanduses sõna võtnud arvamusliidrid. See kinnitab veel kord minu veendumust, et Sirbi avalikul konkursil osalenud kandidaatide tõrjumise taga ei olnud sisulised, vaid poliitilised põhjused või ka lihtsalt asjatundmatu suhtumine kultuuri. Reformierakonna otsustajad ei tahtnud näha peatoimetajana kedagi, kes on nende tegevuse suhtes kriitiline ja käitusid paraku elevandina portselanipoes. Seetõttu olen ma veendunud, et kultuuriväljaannete poliitiline juhtimine tuleb lõpetada ja ka oma saamatust tõestanud Urmas Klaas peaks SA Kultuurileht nõukogu esimehe kohalt kiiresti taanduma. Vastasel juhul ei saaks ka Sirbi peatoimetaja uut konkurssi kuidagi tõsiselt võtta ja selle tulemus oleks sama ettearvamatu.